Thibodeauxville Fall Festival canceled

Due to the continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel the 28th annual Thibodeauxville Fall Festival scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2020.

“We spent many hours trying to re-organize and adapt the Festival around teh COVID-19 pandemic, but there is too much of the ‘unknown’ to move forward. We felt it was the right decision based on the information we have today,” said Sarah Daigle, Thibodeauxville Chair.

Although the event will not take place in its usual form, the Chamber expresses Thibodeauxville will remain present in the community. The annual Duck Race and the 5K/10K race will happen virtually.