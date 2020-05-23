Three boaters rescued from sinking vessel

From U. S. Coast Guard Station Grand Isle social media:

It has been a busy day for Station Grand Isle and the Sector New Orleans Command Center!

Bravo Zulu to to BM2 Alex Manning, MK2 Bradley Fox, BM3 Timothy Choat, and MK3 Tyler Hansen as they worked together with U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to locate and recover three people in the water after their 29-ft vessel began taking on water and eventual sank 8 nautical miles offshore!

Working with an MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter out of New Orleans, a 45-ft Response Boat-Medium launched around 12:40 CST and headed offshore after the Sector New Orleans Command Center lost communciations with the distressed vessel. Luckily, watchstanders were able to get enough information to get both air and surface assets to the vessels last known position and rescue all three individuals.