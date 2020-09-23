Three Lafourche Administrations Celebrate the Lockport Community Center

From the Lafourche Parish Government:

President Archie Chaisson hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Lockport Community Center and to kick-off recreation programs that will take place at the state-of-the-art facility.

“This was a team effort that spanned over three Administrations. Former Parish President Charlotte Randolph secured the funding, former Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle secured the location and constructed the facility, and we have officially completed all adjustments and worked with our recreation partners to open the facility to our community,” said President Archie Chaisson.

Mrs. Kaye LeSage, Director of Economic Development & Infrastructure for the Louisiana Office of Community Development said, “This is a favorite project of mine, and I’ve have been involved since its inception. The central location is what appealed to us most at the state level, and how this facility could serve all residents and businesses of Lafourche Parish with ease of access.”

The Lockport Community Center will serve not only as a recreation facility, but also as a shelter during storms, and where commodities can be distributed following storms or any natural disaster. “The $4 million dollars was more than well invested on our end,” said Kaye LeSage – Director of Economic Development & Infrastructure.

“I can’t thank everyone enough that was involved in securing the project, managing the process, and getting the facility completed over the course of twenty years. I am really excited about what is going to happen. The possibilities are endless,” said Council Chairman Armand Autin.

In conclusion, President Chaisson thanked Duplantis Design Group, Onshore Construction, Picciola & Associates, Hunt, Guillot & Associates, the Office of Community Development, and Joey Falgout and family for their services and support throughout the project.