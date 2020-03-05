Tiny Brother Eye in the Sky

Wildlife and fisheries have tiny aerial surveillance.

Lt Bryan Marie,with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Law Enforcement Division, delivered a presentation before the Louisiana Oyster Task Force, yesterday, March 4, where he demonstrated the capabilities of the DJI Matrice 200 series drone.

“Wow,” came voices from the crowd as well as laughter.

“They’ve got Big Brother,” came another voice.

The drones have been fitted with Z-30 cameras and infrared capabilities. They have been used to capture video footage of offenses which have been used as evidence in cases – including in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

According to Marie, most of the cases brought to trial with this evidence led to the accused pleading out.

During the presentation there was footage of a boat fishing. The members of the vessel were clearly visible as were the actions. The camera zoomed out until the boat was a white dot in the distance, “see this video, you’re looking at about a mile and a half away,” said Marie.

“That’s the best evidence you can get, right there,” he said, as the camera showed the man fishing working on the side of the boat. “Definitely can tell what he is doing.”

The video also showed footage taken at night from both the infrared camera and the regular camera. The person being filmed waved a flashlight to show the difference. The infrared film clearly showed the man waving the flashlight in a black and white video. The other footage only showed a black screen with the light from the flashlight sweeping up and down.

According to Marie, the Oyster Task Force purchased two drones for Wildlife and Fisheries and paid for 10 members to be trained and certified to use them. The task force did this because previously members of the oyster community had given WL&F footage captured by their personal drones to aid in investigations.

In a few months, Marie estimated two, the Louisiana Shrimp Task Force will pay for two more drones and train 10 more members of the WL&F to be trained and certified.