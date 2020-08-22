TLCD begins closing flood gates

From the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District:

As of Saturday, August 22, Pointe aux Chenes, and Lower Dularge gates will likely close around noon, tomorrow Sunday August 24; Cocodrie, Falgout Canal, and Bayou Grand Caillou gates will likely close mid afternoon, approximately 2pm.

These dates and times are subject to change based upon storm path.

The following gates have been closed as of noon, Saturday, August 22: Bayou Black, Upper Little Caillou Auxiliary Gate, Placid Canal, Bush Canal and Humble Canal.