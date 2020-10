The Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District has started to close floodgates.

• Upper Little Caillou, Placid, Bush and Humble Canal gates are closed.

• Bayou Grand Caillou will be closed by noon today.

• Tomorrow, the HNC Bubba Dove, Cocodrie, Falgout Canal, Dularge and Pointe aux Chenes gates will closed.

• Hwy 56 and 665 Road Gates will likely close Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Stay up to date by following www.tlcd.org/mobile.