Today’s cases rise by more than 1,000; Local numbers continue to rise as well

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 66,327. That’s 1,101 more cases than yesterday.

98 percent of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 44 percent of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under.

The state is reporting 8 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,188 deaths.

The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 6/30. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/30 is 43,026. That’s 801 new presumed recovered. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,304 cases, 20 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 90.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 1,277 cases, 49 more than yesterday. TOHSEP is reporting 2 new deaths, bringing the total to 63. (The state is reporting no new deaths.)

Statewide, there are 964 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 109 are on ventilators. That’s 38 more patients than yesterday, and 4 more patients on vents. The number of patients in hospitals has been increasing daily since June 25.

The state lab is reporting 39,152 tests** have been completed by their lab and 774,493 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 813,645, which is 11,191 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 856 state tests, same as yesterday; and 14,728 commercial tests, 139 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 708 state tests, same as yesterday; and 15,149 commercial tests, 200 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.