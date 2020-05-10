Total cases increase much lower for state and local parishes

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 31,600. That’s 183 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 19 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,213 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 73. (Probable deaths is updated weekly.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/2 is 20,316. That’s 3,013 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. Presumed recovered counts are updated weekly.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 711 cases, 5 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, leaving the total at 59.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 523 cases, which is no new cases, same as yesterday. The state and TOHSEP are reporting 38 deaths, one more than yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,324 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 161 are on ventilators. That’s 35 less patients than Friday, and 24 less patients on vents. (The numbers were not updated at yesterday’s noon report.)

The state lab is reporting 9,660 tests* have been completed by their lab and 206,212 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 215,872, which is 3,787 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 493 state tests, 13 more than yesterday; and 4,095 commercial tests, 76 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 257 state tests, same since Friday; and 3,698 commercial tests, 57 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.