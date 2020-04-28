Total cases rises by “only” 218 today; Terrebonne reports new death

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 27,286. That’s 218 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 61 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,758 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 43. (Probable deaths are updated weekly).

The total of presumed recovered as of 4/26 is 17,303. That’s 2,376 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated weekly.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 635 cases, 3 more than yesterday. They are still reporting 39 deaths.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 382 cases, 7 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 31 deaths, an increase of 1 from TOHSEP’s report from yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,666 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 244 are on ventilators. That’s 17 fewer patients than yesterday, and 18 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 7,567 tests* have been completed by their lab and 143,541 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 151,108.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.