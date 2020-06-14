Total cases rises to 46,619; patients in hospitals rises by 14

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 46,619. That’s an increase of 336 new cases.

The state is reporting 10 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,901 deaths.

The state is reporting 113 probable deaths as of 6/6. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/6 is 33,904. That’s 2,176 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 973 cases, 5 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 77.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 801 cases, 9 more than yesterday. The state is reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 57.

Statewide, there are 556 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 76 are on ventilators. That’s 14 more patients than yesterday, but no increase patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 27,527 tests** have been completed by their lab and 481,805 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 509,332, which is 4,949 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 821 state tests, same as yesterday; and 9,656 commercial tests, 81 more than yesterday. That’s a total of 10,450 tests.

Terrebonne is reporting 697 state tests, same as yesterday; and 9,638 commercial tests, 80 more than yesterday. That’s a total of 10,335 tests.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.