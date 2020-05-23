Total numbers rise in small amounts in today’s report; State total at 37,040

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 37,040. That’s 115 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 15 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,560 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 123. (57 more than last week. Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/16 is 26,249. That’s 3,641 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 766 cases, same as yesterday. They are reporting 3 new deaths, bringing the total to 68.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 626 cases, 3 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 48 deaths. (TOHSEP is still reporting 47.)

Statewide, there are 863 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 112 are on ventilators. That’s 31 fewer patients than yesterday, but 8 more patients on vents.

(Due to server issues, the most recent update is not inclusive of total commercial lab data. The state lab data has not been impacted. Once resolved, LDH will update at the next noon update.)

The state lab is reporting 15,629 tests** have been completed by their lab and 298,818 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 314,447, which is 2,639 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 575 state tests, 6 more than yesterday; and 5,773 commercial tests, same as yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 435 state tests, 43 more than yesterday; and 5,472 commercial tests, 3 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.