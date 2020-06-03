Total testing completed in Louisiana tops 400K; state cases rises to 41,133

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 41,133. That’s 387 new cases since yesterday’s report.

The state is reporting 35 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,759 deaths.

The state is reporting 111 probable deaths as of 5/30. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/30 is 31,728. That’s 3,028 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 878 cases, 11 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 72.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 709 cases, 17 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 55 deaths, 1 more than yesterday.

Statewide, there are 617 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 86 are on ventilators. That’s 22 fewer patients than yesterday, and 3 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 22,463 tests** have been completed by their lab and 379,624 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 402,087, which is 8,954 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 790 state tests, 1 more than yesterday; and 7,558 commercial tests, 127 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 696 state tests, 1 more than yesterday; and 7,517 commercial tests, 210 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.