TPCG announces return of services and office openings

Parish President Gordon Dove has announced that the Good Earth Transit system will resume normal operations on all its routes in Terrebonne Parish as well as the City of Thibodaux on Friday, August 28, 2020.

“In addition, all movable bridges in the parish operated by TPCG personnel will remain closed to marine traffic until the floodgates are opened,” he said.

The Government Tower Building in Downtown Houma will open on Friday, August 28, and all TPCG employees are expected to report for work.

Friday’s garbage collection routes in the parish will operate as normal. In addition, all three residential sites, located at Ashland, Crochetville, and Isle of Cuba Road, will open at daybreak Friday morning for normal operation, as will the Ashland Transfer Station.

The parish evacuation shelter located at Municipal Auditorium closed at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 27.

Although all curfews for Terrebonne Parish have been lifted, access to some areas of the parish will be restricted until roller gates are opened and water over roads in the lower part of the parish recedes. Returning residents or camp owners in lower Terrebonne Parish should use extreme caution and obey law enforcement personnel in these locations.

Terrebonne Parish Council Committee meetings and Regular Council meeting have been rescheduled for Tuesday, September 1, and Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the regular times. Council meetings will also be held on Tuesday, September 8 (committees) and the Regular Council Meeting on September 9. All meetings will be held at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center with all Covid-19 safety protocols in place.