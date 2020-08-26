TPCG announces Thursday’s solid waste schedule

TPCG has announced Solid Waste hours of operation on Thursday August 27, 2020, due to Hurricane Laura.

Thursday’s Collection Routes will start at 7:00AM. Thursday’s collection should be placed at curbside on Thursday morning. We ask all residences to secure their garbage cans.

Please report all storm debris to TPCG Solid Waste at (985) 873-6739 or tpcg.org/solid waste.

All three residential sites (Ashland, Crochetville, & Isle of Cuba) will open at 7:00AM on Thursday August 27, 2020. Ashland Transfer Station will open at 7:00AM