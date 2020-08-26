Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

TPCG announces Thursday’s solid waste schedule

by
News

TPCG has announced Solid Waste hours of operation on Thursday August 27, 2020, due to Hurricane Laura.

Thursday’s Collection Routes will start at 7:00AM. Thursday’s collection should be placed at curbside on Thursday morning. We ask all residences to secure their garbage cans.



Please report all storm debris to TPCG Solid Waste at (985) 873-6739 or tpcg.org/solid waste.

All three residential sites (Ashland, Crochetville, & Isle of Cuba) will open at 7:00AM on Thursday August 27, 2020. Ashland Transfer Station will open at 7:00AM

by
News

by
News

by
News