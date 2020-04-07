TPCG Clarifies Closure of Gas Stations, Truck Stops and Convenience Stores

In tonight’s daily update from Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, the parish reminds all residents of the parish-wide curfew that is in effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

TPCG also address the Closure of Gas Stations, Truck Stops and Convenience Stores at 10PM:

By executive order, Parish President Gordon Dove has ordered that all gas stations, truck stops and convenience stores to close at 10PM and may reopen at 5AM. Those gas stations, truck stops and gas stations with “pay at the pump” capabilities can continue to sell fuel after 10PM.