TPCG Daily Update: March 17, 2020

• Terrebonne Parish commodity distribution by the Terrebonne Parish Housing and Human Services Department have been canceled for this week.

• The Terrebonne Parish Council will NOT hold committee meetings on Monday, March 23, 2020. All significant items are being placed on the Regular Council meeting on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The Parish Council has put into place specific protocol for their meetings due to COVID-19. Please visit the Parish’s website at www.tpcg.org for additional information regarding attendance and viewing of the council meeting. You may call the Parish Council office at 985-873-6519 for more information.

• Per the Louisiana Supreme Court’s order, City Court of Houma has suspended all civil trials, hearings and court appearances through March 27, 2020. Civil filings are still allowed inside the courthouse; however access to the hallway will be limited to four people. All Juvenile and Adult Criminal matters are still being heard; but the number of individuals allowed in the courtroom is limited to ten. Everyone else must wait outside the courthouse and wait to be called inside for their hearing. Payments for traffic tickets, fines, etc. are still allowed inside the courthouse; however access to the hallway will be limited to four people. People are encouraged to go to www.houmatix.com to see if they can pay their traffic ticket online.