TPCG distributes over 48,000 masks

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, with the assistance of the Parish fire departments, distributed approximately 48,300 cloth face masks on Wednesday to the residents of Terrebonne Parish.

Parish President Dove would like to thank the local fire departments and parish employees for assisting with the distribution of the face masks to the public.

Approximately 600 cloth face masks will also be available at the Parish’s purchasing department at 301 Plant Road from 7AM to 4PM and approximately 500 cloth face masks are available from the Government Tower drive thru lanes from 8AM to 4PM located on Gabasse Street in Houma.

300 cloth face masks are available at the Montegut Fire Station and 300 cloth face masks are available from the Bourg Fire Station.

Residents are reminded that even though you are wearing a face mask, you should still practice the 6-foot social distancing rule while around other people.