TPCG, Dove provide update on curfew, shelters, closures

TPCG has provided an update prior to Hurricane Laura:

Parish President Gordon Dove has lifted the curfew previously announced for Tuesday, August 25. (With the exception of the curfew announced by the Sheriff for Regions under mandatory evacuation.)

“Since we are expecting greater impacts from Laura, I am keeping the curfew for Wednesday, August 26, 2020, between the hours of 10:00 PM Wednesday and 6:00 AM Thursday in place,” he said.

“Also, TPCG government offices will be closed on Thursday, August 27, 2020, as will the Courts and the Tax Assessor’s Office,” he added.

Also, in conjunction with the Terrebonne Parish Solid Waste Department, Parish President Gordon Dove advises residents of Solid Waste Hours of Operation for Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Wednesday’s collection routes in the parish will begin at 4:00 AM. Garbage cans should be placed curbside Tuesday night.

Garbage cans should be placed curbside Tuesday night. In addition, all three residential sites, located at Ashland, Crochetville, and Isle of Cuba Road, will open at daybreak Wednesday morning, August 26 and stay open as long as weather permits.

The Ashland Transfer Station will be open Wednesday at 7:00 AM and remain open as long as weather permits.

The parish evacuation shelter located at Municipal Auditorium has reopened as of 6:00 PM on Tuesday, August 25.

The Good Earth Transit system will suspend service on all routes in Terrebonne Parish and the City of Thibodaux through Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Terrebonne Parish Council Committee meetings and Regular Council meeting have been rescheduled for Tuesday, September 1, and Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the regular times. Council meetings will also be held on Tuesday, September 8 (committees) and the Regular Council Meeting on September 9. All meetings will be held at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.