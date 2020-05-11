TPCG initiates Hiring Freeze, Puts a Hold on Operating Capital Purchases to take Financial Precautions

From Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove:

My administration has been following the COVID-19 emergency closely as well the potential impact on revenues to Terrebonne Parish. Right now the Parish is financially strong, but we will not know the total impact on revenues until we are months out of this emergency. We are diligently seeking any and all reimbursements from the Federal Government, State and Insurance. With that being said, we want to be prepared and take necessary precautions.

Effective immediately the following will be put into place:

A Hiring Freeze: open positions will not be filled at this time

No operating capital purchases will be made

We are also asking each department to take a look at their budget and reduce spending when possible without effecting the services the Parish provides to the community.

My administration will continue to monitor revenues, seek all reimbursements and insurance claims related to COVID-19 and adjustments will be made accordingly.

I appreciate everyone’s cooperation, hard work and dedication during this time. God Bless and Be Safe.

Gordon E. Dove

Parish President