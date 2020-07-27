TPCG reports that presumed recovered total has reached 1,133

In its weekly COVID-19 update, the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government is reporting that the parish’s presumed recovered total as of July 26 has reached 1,133.

TPCG is also reporting that Terrebonne Parish added 382 new COVID-19 cases during the week of July 20-26, as well as 3 deaths confirmed by the Terrebonne Coroner’s Office.

The parish is currently reporting a total of 2,519 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 66 cases from yesterday’s total, and 72 deaths.