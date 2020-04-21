TPCG to distribute cloth face masks to Terrebonne Parish residents

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, with the assistance of the Parish fire departments, will be distributing free cloth face masks to the residents of Terrebonne Parish beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Fifty-thousand (50,000) cloth face masks were donated to Terrebonne Parish by Hanesbrands, Inc., based in Winston-Salem, N.C., who are the world’s largest marketer of basic apparel, and most recognized for Hanes underwear and t-shirts.

“We are very grateful for the donation of the cloth face masks to the State of Louisiana and Terrebonne Parish by Hanesbrands,” said Parish President Gordon Dove. “This will allow the residents of our Parish the opportunity to cover their mouth and nose while out in the public and help stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

Parish President Dove would like to thank the local fire departments and parish employees for assisting with the distribution of the face masks to the public.

Masks will be distributed from the following stores beginning tomorrow:

• Rouse’s Supermarket – St. Charles Street

• Rouse’s Supermarket – West Main Street

• Rouse’s Supermarket – Prospect Street

• Rouse’s Supermarket – Grand Caillou Road

• Cannata’s Market – Prospect Street

• Cannata’s Market – West Main Street

• Lowe’s – Martin Luther King Boulevard

• Walmart – Martin Luther King Boulevard

• Walmart – Grand Caillou Road

• Home Depot – Martin Luther King Boulevard

• Academy Sports and Outdoors – Martin Luther King Boulevard

• Sam’s Club – Martin Luther King Boulevard

• Piggly Wiggly – Hwy 56, Chauvin

Drive-thru distribution of cloth face masks will be conducted at the following Parish fire departments, beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from 1PM to 4PM, until supplies last:

• Bayou Black Fire Department – 2820 Savanne Road

• Bayou Blue Fire Department – Central Station – 1870 Bayou Blue Road and Station #2 –3099 Bayou Blue Road

• Bayou Cane Fire Department – Central Station – 6166 West Main Street

• Bourg Fire Department – 4317 Hwy 24

• Coteau Fire Department – Station #2 – 1930 Coteau Road

• Dularge Fire Department – Station #2 – 631 Bayou Dularge Road and the Central Station– 1767 Bayou Dularge Road

• Grand Caillou Fire Department – Ashland North Station – 175 Mozart Drive and at the Grand Caillou Recreation Center – 106 Badou Street

• Little Caillou Fire Department – Station 2 – 5016 Hwy 56

• Montegut Fire Department – Station 1 – 1105 Hwy 55

• Schriever Fire Department – 1529 West Park Avenue

• West Terrebonne Fire Department – Station 1 – 116 Merry Moss Lane, Gibson

• Village East Fire Department – 100 Development Street

Cloth face masks will also be available at the Parish’s purchasing department at 301 Plant Road and at the Government Tower drive thru lanes located on Gabasse Street in Houma.

Residents are reminded that even though you are wearing a face mask, you should still practice the 6-foot social distancing rule while around other people.