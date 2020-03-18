TPCG to Streamline Bus Service

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will streamline bus operating hours “in response to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and attempting to limit its effects in our area.”

Good Earth Transit Bus System will begin operating its fixed route service on weekend/holiday schedule seven days a week until further notice effective March 20, 2020, TPCG said.

The City of Thibodaux will begin its first route from Nicholls State University at 8:06 a.m. and the last route will be 4:06 p.m., TPCG said.

TPCG said office hours will remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and questions can be directed to 985-850-4616.