TPCG updates coronavirus drive-through testing sites due to weather
According to TPCG, a coronavirus self-testing drive through site will be open tomorrow at St. Eloi Catholic Church in Bayou Dularge from 8 a.m. to noon or until testing supplies are depleted. In the event of rain, the site may close early. Please call 985-873-6357 for information regarding the drive through testing sites.
Due to weather conditions predicted for Wednesday, May 27, the drive through site at the Devon Keller Recreation Center in Gibson will be canceled and NOT rescheduled.
The next available self testing drive through site will be located at the Houma Airbase Park on Thursday, May 28 from noon to 7 p.m. or until testing supplies are depleted. The operation of Houma Airbase Park is also conditional on weather conditions.