TPR Announces Rec Cancellations, Suspensions of Facilities

All recreation activities at all parish owned or operated facilities are SUSPENDED until further notice.

All gyms and fields will be closed during this time. All practices and games are cancelled.

All ALLSTAR “Biddy” Basketball tournaments for Terrebonne Parish Recreation teams have been cancelled. The ALLSTAR season is complete for the year 2020.

Terrebonne Parish Recreation’s 9U ALLSTAR “Biddy” Basketball tournament scheduled to be played on March 13, 2020 at the Dularge Gym are cancelled and the season is complete for 2020.

Terrebonne Parish Recreation’s 5/6 year old Training League final games scheduled to be played on March 14, 2020 at the Bayou Black Gym are cancelled and the season is complete for 2020.

TPR Baseball & Softball coaches meeting dates will be updated as additional information is gathered. TPR Baseball & Softball season start dates will be updated as additional information is gathered.

Terrebonne Parish Recreation teams will not travel out of the immediate area for any event until further notice.

PLEASE NOTE: The information released in this posting is for Terrebonne Parish Recreation activities only. TPR does not post information on behalf of any other government entity, school district or sporting organization. Terrebonne Parish Recreation will update the notice posting as new information and advisories are made available. Our updates and modification to any program will be to support our top priority of the health and safety of our athletes, coaches, and fans. Newest releases will appear at the top of the posting(s) and will be updated as needed as conditions change.