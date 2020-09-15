TPSD adjusts schedule for makeup days; schools to resume on Wednesday

From the Terrebonne Parish School District:

As per employee calendar, Fall Break days October 9 and October 12 will be used as makeup days for September 14 and September 15.

Schools will be fully in session on these days.

All Terrebonne Parish public schools will resume tomorrow, Wednesday, September 16.

Parents wishing to transfer their students from virtual learning to traditional school may do so by visiting their child’s school beginning on Wednesday.