TPSD cancels all extracurricular activities until further notice

The Terrebonne Parish School District has announced that it is placing all extracurricular activities, including athletics, band, color guard, dance and cheerleading, on hold until further notice.

TPSD Secondary Education Advisor Mark Torbert said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to limit the potential exposure of students and staff to COVID-19 as cases continue to rise in Terrebonne Parish.

“The decision was made to pull back on the activities for the time being with the increased volume in cases locally to give everybody some time for [COVID-19] to hopefully clear out,” Torbert said. “Hopefully, we can see a reduction in cases locally and not put our kids at risk or our staff at risk.”

The cancellation goes into effect on Wednesday, July 15.

Today, Terrebonne Parish added 16 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,750 cases.