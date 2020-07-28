TPSD Feeding Program to resume on August 3

The Terrebonne Parish School District will resume free “Grab and Go” lunches on August 3rd, Monday through Friday from 11AM to 1PM. All Pre-K to 12th grade students (public and private school students) and any student with disabilities up to age 22 can receive a meal. Students must be present to be served a meal. No student ID is required. Meals will continue through August 21st.

Meals can be picked up at the closest Terrebonne Parish School District high school located to your home. For schools where it is safe, students may walk up to the school to receive a meal. Students arriving by a vehicle should remain in their vehicle.