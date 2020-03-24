TPSD gives Updates on Online Resources, Feeding Program

The Terrebonne Parish School District gave updates on online educational resources and grab-and-go meals.

From Philip Martin, Superintendent of Terrebonne Parish Schools:

Dear Parents,

During this time of school closure due to COVID19, we encourage you to continue to provide learning activities for your child when and where possible. TPSD has posted educational resources for student learning on its website, which are intended as a resource to assist parents and students.

(By clicking on this link, you will be directed to a Google Document for Continued Learning Opportunities provided to students by the Terrebonne Parish School District.)

This period of school closure will not negatively impact any student’s grades, promotion, or graduation requirements.

These are difficult times for your child and our school system, and your educational concerns are our concerns. Our goal is to keep the negative impact to you and your child to a minimum. There are no easy solutions to all problems, but we remain committed to the best educational interests of your child.

The Terrebonne Parish School District also gave an update on the “Grab and Go” feeding program.

”You might be hearing in the news that several Louisiana school districts have decided not to continue their feeding programs during the COVID19 shut down,” the District said. “TPSD remains committed to feeding our students.”

Lunches will continue to be served Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at all four high schools, TPSD said.