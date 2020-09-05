Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

TPSD: Important Information for Students including Bus Routes and School Calendar

Terrebonne Parish School District is ready to welcome students back to class on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.



 

Below, parents and students can find 1) Bus Routes; 2) School Take-in/Dismissal times; 3) School Calendar; 4) Uniform Alternate Shirt Color & Uniform Policy; 5) Child Nutrition Program (free/reduced lunch); and, 6) Technology in Schools. 

 

Each PDF is available for download or viewing by clicking the word link here:

1. 2020-2021 Bus Routes



2. SCHOOLS Take-in Dismissal Times 2020-2021

3. 2020-2021 (Revised) School Calendar

4. School Uniforms and Alternate Shirt



5. Child Nutrition Program

6) Technology in the Schools (2020-2021)

 

 

