TPSD Instructional Packets draw Long Line

Residents lined up their cars down St. Charles Street in Houma this morning to receive instructional packets distributed by the Terrebonne Parish School District (TPSD) at Southdown Elementary.

“We had a lot more people than we anticipated, which is a good thing,” Superintendent Philip Martin said. “It’s encouraging that parents are planning education opportunities at home.”

Martin said the District had to print more copies as supplies began running low. He also said that even though the line got backed up, citizens were understanding and courteous.

The packets were created by people in the District, Martin said. “They were given a monumental task, and they did it very quickly,” he continued. “We are seeing the best from our people. I’m proud of them.”

The bins with the packets will be out 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday – Friday. The bins are labeled with a grade level (Pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade, and 9th through 12th grade containing certain core courses). South Terrebonne High School is also a pickup area.

The resources are designed to keep children across all schools learning at their respective grade levels.

The materials are also available at www.tpsd.org. Those who have internet access don’t have to pick up a packet, Martin also noted. “If you’re already doing it online, keep doing it online,” he continued.

The Superintendent also made sure to dispel the notion that progress is being affected during the closure.

“Promotion, grades and graduation are not being affected at this time,” Martin said. “The packets are optional resources for parents to give to their children while at home.”