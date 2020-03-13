TPSD preparing for “off-site continued learning”

Terrebonne Parish Schools are preparing for the option of learning at home through online lessons for elementary and middle school students through Google Classroom and various other programs. The programs will be accessible through the TPSD website.

Students at some schools were sent home with their Google information.

Broadmoor Elementary School released the following message on their Facebook page this afternoon:

“In an effort for students to continue learning, the Terrebonne Parish School District is in the process of preparing off-site continued learning lessons for grades K-8 and all EOC/LEAP 2025 courses. This will be accessed on the TPSD home page. You will see a “click here” icon once it is available. Jcall messages will be sent out when this is ready. We sent all K-6 students who were present at school today home with their Google username and password…”

Upper Little Caillou Elementary shared the following message, directing parents to their website to learn how to log-on.

“Students received online resource information today. You can also find that information on the homepage of our school website.”

As the system is put into place in the coming week, we will continue to help provide parents with the information necessary to help students.