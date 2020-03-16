TPSD Superintendent releases statement regarding school closures

Terrebonne Parish School District Superintendent Philip Martin released the following statement regarding school closures due to the COVID-19 crisis:

Terrebonne Parish public schools will remain closed until April 13, 2020 as per the Governor’s proclamation.

During this time, there will be no school activities such as practices, rehearsals, ACT, etc.

As of now, all events scheduled after April 13 remain unchanged, including graduation ceremonies.

The district will remain in contact with all agencies connected to this issue. We will respond to and follow their guidance now and in the future.

Parents and employees are asked to refer to the TPSD website at www.tpsd.org and the district Facebook page for continuing information.

The goal of this state-wide closure is to minimize contact and interaction with others. As a district, we will adhere to that when and where possible.