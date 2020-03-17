TPSD to begin Feeding Program for Students

The Terrebonne Parish School District (TPSD) will begin a feeding program for students in the near future, Superintendent Philip Martin said.

This program will be located at the four High Schools and will be a “Grab and Go” process, according to Martin.

“This program will be for school-aged children from all area schools and will begin when the district has received the necessary food items,” Martin said. “Please refer to the TPSD website and the district’s Facebook page for details regarding the start date and further details.”