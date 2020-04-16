TPSD to provide Breakfast with ‘Grab-and-Go’ Lunches

The Terrebonne Parish School District will start serving breakfast through the “Grab-and-Go” program on Monday, April 20, Superintendent Philip Martin announced.

When a person picks up a lunch, they will also receive breakfast for the next morning, Martin said.

Launched on March 20, the program serves free lunches at the four District high schools: Ellender Memorial, H.L. Bourgeois, South Terrebonne and Terrebonne. The distribution occurs Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All Pre-K to 12th grade students (public and private school students) are eligible. Students must be present to receive a meal.