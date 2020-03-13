TPSO Announces Changes in Jail Procedures Between Attorneys and Inmates

The Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex is following precautionary recommendations from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections for state and local facilities, to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

TPSO has informed the Terrebonne Parish Bar Association that contact visits between attorneys and inmates are suspended.

Attorneys will now communicate with their clients in the jail using the glass-separated visiting area, which is equipped with phones. If papers need to be signed or passed between attorneys and clients, correctional officers will assist.

Group visits for religious or other purposes are also suspended at this time.

Visits to inmates by family or friends are already routinely done using a glass barrier, with phones, and therefore are not affected and shall continue as usual for now. Sanitary precautions are being followed by all of our personnel.

These changes have been made to ensure that we are, to the best of our best ability safeguarding the health of staff, inmates and guests, as well as our community at large. We shall make such changes to our procedures as may be recommended in the future by health experts or other officials at the state and federal level.

For responsible and authoritative information on COVID-19 visit responsible websites such as: www.cdc.gov; www.ldh.la.gov and also www.louisiana.gov. The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has information regarding the situation at its website, www.tpcg.org.

Information related directly to our agency can be viewed on our website, www.tpso.net, on our Facebook page and on our Twitter feed, @Terrebonne_SO. Questions may be directed by email to pio@tpso.net.