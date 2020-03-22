Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

TPSO Asks For Public’s Patience

News

UPDATE: 11:40pm, March 22 – The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office telephone difficulty has been corrected. We thank those callers who were patient with us regarding dropped calls.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is having difficulties with their phone lines.



This is their message in full:

“We ask that callers be patient if they have problems with our office phones this evening like dropped calls. This is a temporary issue that will be resolved tonight. Our phones ARE working, and the 911 system IS working just fine. Please remember to use 911 only for emergencies.”

