TPSO bids a fond farewell to its retiring Chief of Detectives

From Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Role model, mentor, and consummate professional are just some of the words staff and supervisors mention when asked about their experience with and impressions Maj. Malcolm Wolfe.

The last day on the job for Maj. Wolfe, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief of Detectives, is June 24, 2020, when he will close out 33 years of exemplary service.

“Malcolm is a number one professional police officer,” said Sheriff Jerry Larpenter. “He is in the top three of anyone I ever worked with, and that includes sheriffs and everyone else among the thousands of law enforcement officers I have worked with. Look in the dictionary for the word “policeman” and you’ll see Malcolm’s picture.

“He has dedication and professionalism, loyalty and pride and is caring,” Sheriff Larpenter said, noting that a main point of focus for Maj. Wolfe’s work over more than three decades has been a sense of caring and empathy for victims of crime.

A life-long Houma resident, Maj. Wolfe graduated from Terrebonne High School in 1984, going on to study Criminal Justice at Nicholls State University.

On Aug. 13, 1987, Maj. Wolfe began his career with the Sheriff’s Office, graduating from the Academy at the end of 1988 and going directly road patrol. It did not take long for the young deputy’s value and talents to become apparent, and in less than two years he was promoted to the TPSO Detective Bureau, where he spent twelve years investigating and solving crimes ranging from common thefts to homicides, while moving up the ranks.

He achieved the rank of Captain in 2002, and given additional responsibilities as Assistant Chief of Detectives and also as the agency’s Public Information Officer, until 2008 brought new responsibilities, and another promotion.

The former captain was promoted to the rank of Major, and appointed commander of uniformed personnel. Four years later, Maj. Wolfe returned to the Detective Division as its Chief, the position he has held until his retirement.

Newly minted patrol deputies who have had contact with Maj. Wolfe, supervisory personnel who consult with him on a routine basis and the detectives who serve directly under him have expressed respect for his cool and calm approach to complex situations and his commitment to community service. His daily presence, they say, will be missed, although his high standards will continue to set the bar for effective and compassionate service.