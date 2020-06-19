TPSO: Body of shrimp boat crewman recovered in Lake Barre

From Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office:

On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol agents, were working with

other agencies to locate a crewman from the shrimp boat “Miss Sue.”

The crewman was reported missing the night of Wednesday, June 17, in the waters of Lake Barre.

The body of the crewman, identified as Thinh Quoc Lam, 36, of Houma, was observed in the waters of

Lake Barre at about 5:09 p.m. June 18 and recovered, then brought to shore by a Water Patrol vessel.

The Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the U.S. Coast Guard provided both air and sea

support in connection with this search.