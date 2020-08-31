TPSO Deputies head out to render storm aid in western Louisiana

On Monday, Aug. 31, a team of Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies headed to Beauregard Parish, La. to assist law enforcement agencies affected by Hurricane Laura.

“These men volunteered for this difficult assignment, out of a desire to give whatever help they can,” Sheriff Tim Soignet said. “Our community was fortunate in terms of effects from Hurricane Laura, but many others were not. It is our duty to assist them, and these deputies are making that happen. I have no doubt that the people we are going to help would not hesitate to help us and our people if the need had arisen.”

The team is expected to be in western Louisiana for at least a week, assisting with all aspects of law enforcement operations.

“We know only too well the many challenges to law enforcement a disaster like this can bring,” Sheriff Soignet said. “These deputies have the training and experience to handle any emergency that comes up.”

Sheriff Soignet authorized dispatch of TPSO’s Mobile Command Center, which can help with surveillance, communications and other logistics. Lt. Robby Dupre is driving the MCC to Beauregard Parish, where he will set it up for operation, and then return to Houma.

Narcotics Division Senior Agent Travis Sanford 2nd Lt. James Scales, Cpl. Philip Crabtree and Deputy Dexter Gaspard will be staying the full week. Deputy Kenny Landry traveled with them and will return Lt. Dupre back to Houma when the Mobile Command Center setup is complete.

The first stop for the team will be the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office in DeRidder, about 220 miles Northwest of Houma.

(Photo from left: Lt. Robby Dupre, Sr. Agent Travis Sanford, Cpl. Philip Crabtree, Dy. Dexter Gaspard, 2nd Lt. James Scales and Dy. Kenny Landry.)