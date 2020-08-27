TPSO: Highway 56 now open, but caution is urged

Sheriff Tim Soignet advises that Highway 56 in Cocodrie is now open below the Rolling Gate to the end of the road.

While the road is open Sheriff Soignet wishes to make clear that extreme caution must be taken by anyone traveling the area, and notes that it will remain heavily patrolled.

“We will continue to be vigilant so that properties are protected,” Sheriff Soignet said. “Our deputies have worked hard through this emergency to make that happen and will continue to do so.”

The Sheriff urges people to refrain from “sightseeing” in the area.

“If you have no business there please don’t be there,” Sheriff Soignet said.

The decision to open the Highway was made after the Sheriff was assured that power lines and other debris posed no dangers.

Announcements of other highway openings will be made as they go into effect. Until then access is barred to anyone below the Morganza.

