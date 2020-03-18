TPSO Informs Public About Court Proceedings and More

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office put out an update for people with business at the courthouse.

Anyone with jury duty on March 23 is excused from reporting and does not need to call in, and anyone with a court date regarding felony, misdemeanor, or child support, set for the remainder of this week must report at 8:30am on the required day, said the TPSO, Wednesday, March 18.

For the safety of the public courthouse personnel have marked the sidewalk with chalk to reflect safe distances from each other where individuals should stand while waiting for their turn at the door. The Sheriff’s Office asks that the public please respect the space of others and follow best practices for keeping a distance.

TPSO said that people arriving after 10am may not be seen. Those without court dates, but needing to speak with a court official can contact each official here:

Div. A Judge Larke 873-6540

Div. B Judge Walker 873-6550

Div. C Judge Pickett 873-6560

Div. D Judge Arceneaux 873-6570

Div. E Judge Bethancourt 873-6580

Jennie Callahan (Court Administrator)

873-6589

Bill Dunckelman (Child Support)

580-8120

Calls to 911 should be limited to actual emergencies, according to TPSO. The Terrebonne Parish Communications District said, calls regarding medical emergencies other than accidents now require operators to ask some additional screening questions

including whether the caller has traveled recently and whether the caller has a fever or respiratory problems. According to TPSO, these measures have been instituted to keep the community and first responders safe and effective.

Do not rely on random social media posts for information on Covid-19, said TPSO.

“Be aware that scammers, as always, will try to take advantage of an emergency situation,” advised TPSO. “We have received reports of calls, texts and emails claiming to offer assistance in time of need.” Scammers request personal information including social security numbers and bank account numbers. TPSO advised, not to give personal information to anyone you do not know.

Visitation and other policies at local hospitals have been subject to change without notice, TPSO explained. Check these websites for up-to-date information on regulations and policies. Listed below are websites of local hospitals:

Terrebonne General Medical Center

https://www.tgmc.com/

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center

https://www.ochsner.org/locations/leonard-j-chabert-medical-center

Thibodaux Regional Medical Center

https://www.thibodaux.com/

Ochsner-St. Anne Hospital

https://www.ochsner.org/locations/ochsner-st-anne