TPSO investigating fatal motorcycle wreck

On Sunday, April 19, 2020 at about 9:22 a.m., Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were assigned to a vehicle wreck on the 5100 block of Grand Caillou Road.

Upon arrival, deputies received preliminary information that a motorcycle driven by Jerry Liner, 26, was traveling on Grand Caillou Road and left the roadway, ejecting the driver. Acadian Ambulance Service and the Grand Caillou Volunteer Fire Department also responded.





The unresponsive driver was declared deceased at the scene.

The wreck is under investigation and the Terrebonne Parish Coroner plans to perform an autopsy. No further information is available at this time.