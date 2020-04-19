Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

TPSO investigating fatal motorcycle wreck

by
News

On Sunday, April 19, 2020 at about 9:22 a.m., Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were assigned to a vehicle wreck on the 5100 block of Grand Caillou Road.

 

Upon arrival, deputies received preliminary information that a motorcycle driven by Jerry Liner, 26, was traveling on Grand Caillou Road and left the roadway, ejecting the driver. Acadian Ambulance Service and the Grand Caillou Volunteer Fire Department also responded.



 

The unresponsive driver was declared deceased at the scene.

 

The wreck is under investigation and the Terrebonne Parish Coroner plans to perform an autopsy. No further information is available at this time.

by
News

by
Crime

by
Crime