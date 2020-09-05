TPSO Lieutenant retires after 23 years of service

Lt. Sharon Miller bid her career a fond farewell on Friday, September 4, after 23 years of service to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Most of those years were spent as the Detective Bureau’s administrator/secretary.

Sheriff Tim Soignet, Chief of Detectives Kody Voisin and many deputies joined her for a send-off at Copeland’s Restaurant. Also joining in celebrating Lt. Miller’s career were former Sheriff Jerry Larpenter and Chief of Detectives Malcolm Wolfe, both of whom spent many years working closely with her.

Congratulations to Lt. Miller! We wish you the best in your retirement!