TPSO Operating as Usual with Terrebonne Courthouse Closed Today

The Terrebonne Parish courthouse, where the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office administrative offices are located, is undergoing an important systems repair.

Administrative personnel are therefore NOT in the building today. However, this will NOT significantly affect our operations.

Dispatchers are working as usual but off-site

Patrol operations are NOT affected.

Our website tpso.net is temporarily down but should be operational late today or tonight.

As usual, call 985-876-2500 if you need to speak with a deputy. Please be patient if it takes us a little longer to answer the phone.

Our administrative offices are expected to be open at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 2.

The parish’s 911 services are NOT affected in any way. Remember to save 911 for life-threatening emergencies.

TPSO reminds individuals, much as is possible, Stay Home, Save Lives.