TPSO investigating reported shots fired at Belmere Apartments

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) is investigating an incident that took place earlier tonight at Belmere Luxury Apartments in Houma, a TPSO spokesperson confirmed with the Times.

The incident poses no threat to the public, the spokesperson said.

There was a rumor that there was a police-involved shooting at that location.

However, the spokesperson said there was not a police-involved shooting.

“At 6:09 pm we received a report of shots fired at the Belmere Luxury apartments. An investigation is ongoing and there is NO threat to public safety,” TPSO wrote on Twitter. “There was NO repeat NO officer-involved shooting.”