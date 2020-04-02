TPSO Rumor Control: No Infected Inmates at Jail

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office’s (TPSO) Col. Terry Daigre used social media this morning to address a rumor that’s been going around.

“The latest rumor being spread concerns inmates of the Terrebonne Parish Jail,” reads a Facebook post by TPSO. “There was a rumor put out that there were infected [with COVID-19] inmates at our facility. As of this time, there are no inmates at our facility that are infected.”

Daigre is asking that the citizens of Terrebonne Parish not believe or spread any rumors that are not confirmed.

“Any information that is put out through the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office social media will be confirmed prior to being put out to the public,” the Facebook post continues. “Remember that rumors can create havoc and panic to the public. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will keep up to date information as it comes in and is confirmed.”

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Sheriff’s Office 985-876-2500.