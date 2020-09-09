TPSO: School Resource Officers return to School

When Terrebonne Parish students returned to classes Tuesday, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resources were at their schools as well. TPSO’s SROs are assigned to Houma Junior High, South Terrebonne High, Evergreen Junior High, and H.L. Bourgeois High School.

“Our School Resource Officers are ready for the school year and they are specially trained to keep our students and teachers safe and they have my highest confidence,” Sheriff Tim Soignet said. “These deputies also serve as mentors and role models for many young people. As a parent myself I am only too familiar with the critical job these deputies do.”

The deputies are supervised by Lt. Herbert Fitch, a veteran SRO with more than twelve years of experience in that job and nearly 32 years of overall law enforcement experience.

Sgt. Michael Suggs, another veteran SRO, is assigned to Evergreen; Deputy Cody Myrick is at South Terrebonne; Deputy Koty Knoblock is at H.L.B. and Deputy Melissa Quintal is assigned to Houma Junior High.

Attached photos of the SRO’s were taken on their first day of school this year. Because of the continuing threat of COVID-19 they wear masks when near children and faculty. Those pictured without masks are in their private offices, where mask requirements are relaxed if nobody else is present.