TPSO searching for Missing Shrimp Boat Crewman

From TPSO:

At approximately 9:28 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol units were dispatched to Lake Barre southeast of Cocodrie, in connection with a report of a missing shrimp boat crewman.

Upon arrival Water Patrol deputies made contact with the captain of the vessel, “Miss Sue,” who confirmed that the individual was gone from the boat, and a search was begun which lasted through the night and continued into Thursday morning. As of 11:00 a.m. the search was on-going with three water patrol boats actively involved. They are coordinating with a Coast Guard plane and helicopter as well as vessels from the Coast Guard and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries along with their unmanned surveillance aircraft.

Boaters in the area are asked to keep a sharp lookout for signs of the missing crewman and to monitor Coast Guard channels 16 and 21-A on their VHF radios. Anyone with information may also call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500.