Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet told members of the Parish Council Monday night that deputies will provide safety patrols as is customary during Trick-or-Treating in neighborhoods on Halloween from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Concerns had been raised as to whether COVID-19 precautions would preclude the annual practice.

Parents, the Sheriff said, should decide whether their children Trick-or-Treat this year. See the video: