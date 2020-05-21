TPSO Water Patrol Rescues Family from Vessel Stranded off Last Island

A Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol agent endured punishing waves to rescue a family whose boat was swamped and then lost engine power in Gulf of Mexico waters south of Last Island.

Lt. Dudley Authement was notified at approximately 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, after dispatchers received a call that the 20-foot Xpress Hull was starting to sink and that a 13-year-old child was missing.

The caller attempted to give coordinates over his cell phone, but the information was incomplete due to reception issues. Knowing generally where to look once he reached the southern end of Lake Pelto, the lieutenant searched for the boat, locating it within an hour of the time he first received the call.

Upon making contact he learned that the child was back on board the boat. The operator, his elder mother and the child were safe. Transferring them from their stricken boat to the Water Patrol vessel was too dangerous because of the waves slamming toward the island. While still on the Gulf side, the family was able to get the vessel pumped to a level that allowed for safe towing. Lt. Authement secured their boat to his with a rope and carefully made his way to the sheltered side of the island. Once in calmer waters he was able to transfer the family to his patrol boat, and they traveled to the Harbor Light Marina in Cocodrie. Another Water Patrol deputy met them at the dock, and over land, helped the family reach their vehicle.

“This is the type of dedication the public has learned to expect from our Water Patrol deputies,” Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said. “I’m glad this family was able to make initial contact with their phone. But the later reception difficulty offers a good example of why boaters should also consider carrying a VHF radio for emergencies.”

Photo: Water Patrol boat and vessel that was towed safely docked in Cocodrie